Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A 3-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for at least an hour yesterday. Temperatures reached 114 degrees and police say the car’s internal temperature could have hit as high as 170 degrees. Police say the boy was left in the car when he went unaccounted for by his large family visiting from out of town. The investigation is ongoing.

2. Nevada governments using the underfunded state prison system to boost public employee income are costing taxpayers $23 million a year. The practice is legal but officials say it’s often based on misused exemptions to the law.

3. Prepare to pay for self-parking at Wynn Resorts starting Aug. 7. Resort officials say the fees will cost $7 for the first two hours, $12 for two to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours and $14 for every additional 24 hours. The good news is the first hour is free. The bad news is lost tickets will cost $30.

