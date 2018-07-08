Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 8 — VIDEO

The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.

1. The Raiders are coming, but they aren’t giving many details about tickets.

The team hasn’t commented on reports that premium seating for the stadium, including luxury boxes, are nearly sold out.

Some fans have complained that their appointments to hear presentations at the team’s preview center have been canceled.

The Raiders still haven’t disclosed pricing for personal seat licenses. And they’re not saying what percentage of ticket buyers are actually from Southern Nevada.

But they’re more than happy to talk about the stadium. The first major vertical construction is expected to begin in about a month.

2. We have a new Miss Nevada.

Alexis Hilts has been crowned with the title. She was Miss Las Vegas 2017 and former Miss Outstanding Teen.

Hilts is a recent UNLV grad and plans to attend medical school next year.

Her platform is to encourage diversity in science, technology, engineering and math.

She won over $20,000 dollars in scholarships and will compete in Miss America.