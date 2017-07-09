Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines

1. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was removed from the main event of UFC 213 last night. The UFC says she was hospitalized in Las Vegas but no word on her condition. UFC officials say customers can request a full refund of their purchased tickets.

2. A naked man was found dead yesterday. Officials say the 911 calls reported the man lying face-down on U.S. Highway 95 on the shoulder of the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Las Vegas police, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Public Safety Department are investigating.

3. Westgate wins over $2 million in damages in a legal dispute centered on its stage show, “The Elvis Experience.” The show’s untimely closing last year sparked a messy lawsuit between Westgate and a third-party production company. Westgate says the production company was in breach of its 10-year contract.

