Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 10 — VIDEO

Sunday’s headlines: Pat Skorkowsky’s legacy in Las Vegas and improvements to nearby national parks.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Though his post-retirement plans remain unknown, Pat Skorkowsky says he will not be a superintendent again.

He says that when he leaves at the end of the month, he’s done with being in charge of anything.

The nation’s fifth-largest district grew by more than 5,000 students during his four-year tenure at the helm. But staff morale is low and the district has seen two consecutive budget deficits.

Skorkowsky ultimately leaves with a bag of mixed reviews and accomplishments.

2. Some nearby national parks are getting improvements thanks to help from The Fund For People In Parks.

Dantes View, a popular overlook at Death Valley, was recently renovated. A park spokeswoman said that without private donations, the work would not have gotten done until 2023 at the earliest.

Great Basin National Park got a new telescope.

And a permanent display for a 133-year-old rifle found leaning against a tree in the park should make its debut this fall.