Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 11th — VIDEO

1. A new call center opened its doors this week to show progress on its newest location inside Boulevard Mall. TeleTech handles customer service phone calls for Dish Network and Sling TV. The company still has room to expand and add another call center client, stating they may hire as many as 1,000 people locally. Right now, TeleTech still has about 150 positions open for its first phase.

2. The Clark County School District is hoping to open its first “recovery high school” sometime in the fall. The school will offer a standard high school curriculum, but will require students to attend family therapy sessions, submit to random drug tests, and enroll in some sort of recovery program. Students will be accepted through referrals from school counselors, parents, and treatment centers.

3. About 150 uniformed officers attended the graduation ceremony for the son of fallen Metro officer Alyn Beck, two days after the third anniversary of his death. Daxton Beck’s father was killed in the line of duty, along with officer Igor Soldo in an ambush inside a CiCi’s pizza. The officers were volunteering as stand-ins at the ceremony, in support of Daxton, his family, and his father’s legacy, the Police Department said in a release.

