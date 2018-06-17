Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 15 — VIDEO

Las Vegas may get light rail from airport to downtown, and indoor farming is growing in Nevada.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas may get light-rail from the airport to downtown.

The line could have 24 stops with spots near UNLV, Sunrise Hospital and Boulevard Mall.

The trip would last just over 30 minutes on a nearly 9-mile route.

The project could be completed by 2025 at a cost of $750 million.

Less costly options under consideration include a set of bus rapid transit lanes, or an improvement project for Maryland Parkway.

This month, an RTC advisory committee recommended moving forward with the plan.

It will be considered in September.

2. Southern Nevada’s indoor farming industry has grown in recent years.

The number of private companies in Clark County growing food indoors jumped from at least three in 2014 to 42 last year.

Some attribute the success to availability of LED lights and the expanding national cannabis industry.

Experts say indoor farming has the potential to increase Nevada’s food security.

Still, around 90 percent of all food in Las Vegas is shipped here via truck and only 8 percent of food in grocery stores are locally grown.