Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 18th

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Twenty-three members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang are facing racketeering charges. They’re accused of a laundry list of violent crimes over the past 12 years. This includes the 2011 murder of a Hells Angels gang member. Four of the 23 members arrested were taken into custody in Las Vegas.

2. The Golden Knights are making moves to gain an additional first-round draft pick. The Knights aren’t commenting on any trade rumors or deals until the 30-man roster is revealed on Wednesday, but the deal would give the Knights two first-round picks in Friday’s Entry Draft in Chicago.

3. And Las Vegas police say medical calls on the first day of EDC more than doubled last year’s numbers. The Police Department says at least 443 calls were made for medical attention. The festival comes the same weekend the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning.

