Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The child who nearly drowned at Cowabunga Bay water park last week has died, according to his uncle. 8-year-old Daquan Bankston was found unresponsive in the park’s wave pool on June 18. The boy died Friday evening at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

2. The driver involved in a crash that killed two juveniles last night was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Two vehicles collided in an intersection after a Ford Expedition ran a stop sign. Two juveniles were ejected from a Kia Soul, and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Kia were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

3. One man is dead after a gunfire exchange with Las Vegas SWAT officers early Sunday morning. Metro responded to calls of a woman suffering gunshot wounds after what police believed to be a domestic dispute. Officers later made contact with the man they believed shot her, who was armed with a handgun. After police discovered the man had a 4-year-old girl with him, they entered the home to retrieve her. SWAT officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who later died at UMC. The little girl remains unharmed.

