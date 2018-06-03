Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 3 — VIDEO

The city of Las Vegas is taking school to the streets.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

A new mobile pre-kindergarten program will go into Las Vegas’s neediest neighborhoods to help prepare children for school.

Officials say a large share of the children living in some of those areas don’t attend pre-kindergarten.

The mobile classroom is under construction and set to launch by September or October.

Students aged 3 to 5 will be enrolled based on need.

The city set aside about $400,000 to build the mobile classroom and up to $300,000 for new staff.

2. The number of confectionery and nut store businesses in Clark County has doubled from about 10 companies in 2002 to about 20 companies last year.

Lolli & Pops plans to open two new stores later this year in the Grand Canal Shoppes.

And the Linq Promenade will open a two-story candy store with gummy bear chandeliers next year.

Since January, at least five sweets shops have opened or are expected to open on the Strip.