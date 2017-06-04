Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The mann who was fatally stabbed to death in an apartment Wednesday was a computer engineering student at UNLV. 25-year-old Clifton Taylor served as the president of the school’s National Society of Black Engineers, and was enrolled to continue his education in the fall. Police are still looking for his roomate, Zachary Drey, who is a suspect in the stabbing.

2. The death of a California man found by park rangers in Zion National Park on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. The body of the 23-year-old man was discovered the body at the base of the Great Arch. His cause of death was blunt-force trauma from a fall of approximately 500 feet.

3. A police report says that substitue teacher Garic Wharton II used Snapchat to proposition a 16-year-old student at South Academic Center. The student told police Wharton took her picture before exchanging Snapchat information. Wharton was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

