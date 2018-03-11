Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, March 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A missing Rolex helped Las Vegas police identify a suspect in a man’s death earlier this year. The man fell from the hood of his car on Jan.3, and his death was initially ruled a traffic fatality. Newly released court documents reveal how the victim’s missing watch led them to identify and charge the suspect with murder, robbery, grand larceny and deadly hit-and-run.

2. The Mountain West is looking for answers as to why crowds are dwindling during the Las Vegas tournament. A crowd of over 15,000 was present during the men’s semi-finals in 2014, but last season, the championship game saw only about 5,600. The conference considered moving the event to San Diego or Phoenix in 2020, but extended the agreement with Las Vegas an extra year.

3. Las Vegas-based company Hakkasan is looking to enter the hotel business to capitalize on its growing global brand recognition. The hotels would feature its portfolio of luxury restaurants, lounges, clubs and artists. Despite the company’s big presence in Las Vegas, Hakassan says the high cost of a Strip property makes a stand-alone property economically impractical.

