Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, March 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A bomb threat triggered an evacuation at a northeastern Walmart Saturday morning. Police were notified of a possible threat around 10 a.m. and spent more than three hours searching the store for any possible explosive devices. Investigators determined the threat was unfounded, and there were no injuries reported during the incident.

2. A woman has claimed ownership over a dead woman’s Las Vegas home. 27-year-old Shalena Earnheart filed a deed in December showing that the late home owner supposedly transferred her ownership of the house to her. Earnheart also produced a will that shows she get’s all of the homeowner’s property. Court papers show the woman claimed she was the home owner’s constant companion for many years, but multiple neighbors say they have never seen Earnheart until she claimed ownership of the house.

3. Contributions from the gaming industy account for a large portion of the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Organizers say that the Southern Nevada gaming, tourism and entertainment industry accounted for almost 40 percent of the $31.4 million collected. Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts contributed a combined $5.2 million. MGM Resorts Foundation donated $4 million, and Golden Entertainment donated $100,000. The South Point did not disclose how much they contributed to the fund.

