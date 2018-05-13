Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 13 – VIDEO

Sunday’s headlines: A local mom of four is also a successful coach, and is Las Vegas’ economy still overly dependent on construction workers?

1. One local mom of four has quite a story. Cassie Rice may be 4 feet, 10 inches tall, but her daughter Lauren describes her as a ball of fury.

Rice owns Gymcats in Henderson. She coached Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert, who earned a medal in Sydney. And she’s coached her two daughters. They went on to earn full college scholarships as gymnasts. One now performs for Cirque du Soleil. She and her husband also adopted two boys from Uganda, who earned scholarships to play soccer.

And she has a busy month ahead of her – three of her kids are graduating – in different cities.

2. Is the local economy still overly dependent on construction workers?

During the mid-2000s, Las Vegas had one of the biggest construction booms in America – and one of the most devastating crashes.

Today, builders have reached their busiest levels in years as they put up apartments, warehouses, and other projects.

And Las Vegas still leans more on the construction industry than the U.S. as a whole.

Despite the numbers, though, bankers, developers, and economists are not yet expressing concern.