Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A judge set bail at $350,000 Friday for the man charged with murder after a single punch killed a father of five outside Fremont Street Club. The Las Vegas Justice of the Peace weighted James Beach’s criminal past, which includes an attempted murder conviction.

2. The man accused of fatally shooting a bus passenger on the Strip in March was found incompetent to stand trial Friday. The judge ordered him sent to a state mental health facility in Las Vegas for treatment that could lead to a competency finding, and prosecution later. Roland Cardenas faces multiple charges including open murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

3. One person is dead after a shooting in the west valley Saturday afternoon. Police responded to Stober Court near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Roads for reports of a person shot in the middle of the road. That person was taken to UMC for surgery, where they later died.