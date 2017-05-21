Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A 7-year-old girl’s murder at a Primm casino still haunts 20 years later. Jeremy Strohmeyer lured 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson into a bathroom were he sexually assaulted and slowly strangled her before snapping her neck. The case started a national conversation on casino security and if casinos should provide childcare. Strohmeyer is serving a life sentence without the possibilty of parole.

A witness of the crime never intervened or reported what he saw. Inaction wasn’t considered illegal at the time, so Strohmeyer’s best friend, David Cash, was never charged . In 1999, the Sherrice Iverson bill went into effect, requiring Nevadans to notify police if they see violent acts being committed against a child.

2. A Las Vegas woman is still feeling the effects of falling during a hike at Red Rock Canyon two years ago. Candace Kawatsu lost her balance and fell 30 feet, smashing her head into the side of Kraft Mountain three times. She suffered multiple serious injuries, and now wears two hearing aids and suffers from short-term memory loss.

