Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Nevada’s top election official opened an investigation into alleged voter fraud in last year’s election. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Friday her office uncovered evidence that non-citizens had cast ballots.

2. A man has died after an early morning shooting in North Las Vegas Saturday. Officers found a wounded man in the parking lot of a business complex, where he was taken to UMC before he died. Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act of violence.

3. Only two of seven Clark County School Board trustees have responded to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s three-part series on sexual misconduct in Clark County Schools. The series found sexual misconduct to be systemic, and largely attributable to three problems. You can read the entire Broken Trust series online at reviewjournal.com.

