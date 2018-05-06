Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 6 — VIDEO

Here is your news update for your Sunday morning.

Here is your news update for your Sunday morning:

1. More Las Vegas educators are participating in the “Stop the Bleed” emergency training program in the wake of the Oct. 1 shooting. The Bleeding Control program was created after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Instructors teach how to treat and dress wounds and prevent a wounded patient from “bleeding out.” Training is provided for free by University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Since the Oct. 1 shooting, nearly 1,700 teachers at 28 Clark County schools have received the training, as well as all the district’s nurses and athletic trainers.

2. Nevada women are largely underrepresented on the boards of publicly traded companies, but that might be changing. Last year, only 35 women in Nevada served on corporate boards, compared with 245 men. But in the past three months, two of the valley’s biggest gaming companies, MGM and Wynn, have added a total four women to their boards.

Some experts say this diversity can lead to competitive advantages for companies, including adding more business experience, changes in perspective and the ability to identify opportunities for long-term growth.

