Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, May 7th – VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A vacant two-story building north of the planned Raiders stadium site has a checkered, and possibly haunted past. It’s been home to a Mexican restaurant, a strip club, a concert venue and nightclub. A two-alarm fire torched the building early Thursday morning, causing an estimated $120,000 in damage. Since August, the Clark County Fire Department has responded to four fires at that property. The 1.8-acre property is up for sale with no apparent asking price.

2. A 35-year-old man is on trial for the murder of his girlfriend back in 2006. Tensions rose Friday during Shaun Leflore’s trial as his defense attorneys tried to impeach the testimony of a former girlfriend. Leflore’s ex-girlfriend was asked to recall her statements to police officers about a violent episode where Leflore allegedly threatened her with a gun. The trial is expected to continue next week.

3. A Las Vegas medical professional is hoping to change the health care world with his music. Dr. Zubin Damania (aka ZDogg MD) has become one of the medical profession’s biggest internet phenomenons, with 500,000 followers on Facebook. Damania makes parody’s of popular songs, and relates them to various medical professional issues. You can read all about ZDogg, and watch some of his parodies online at reviewjournal.com.

