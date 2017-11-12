Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, November 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The Nevada Board of Pardons cleared a man this week who was wrongfully convicted of murder. 54-year-old Fred Steese spent more than 21 years in prison for a 1992 killing he did not commit. In 1995, Steese was convicted for the death of Gerard Soules who was found his naked with his throat slashed at Silver Nugget Camperland in North Las Vegas. Steese was sentenced to life in prison, until a judge declared him innocent in 2012.

2. Getting marijuana is now as easy as getting a cheeseburger and fries, thanks to a new drive-thru window installed at NuWu Cannabis Marketplace near downtown Las Vegas. The marijuana megastore on Las Vegas Paiute tribal lands near Main Street and Washington Avenue, opened its recreational marijuana drive-thru to the public Friday. The drive-thru offers a limited menu of popular items, but those who order online and pick it up at the window can choose from the full 700-item menu.

3. As a long-time gambler, Stephen Paddock inhabited a world of luxury perks and high-limit play. Recent comments from police, however, suggest Paddock endured a two-year losing streak prior to the Oct. 1 shooting. Our reporters take an inside view of the world of high-rolling advantage players in today’s paper or online at reviewjournal.com.

