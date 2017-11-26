Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, November 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The first phase in a new project designed to help the homeless is on track to open early next year. The “Corridor of Hope” is envisioned as a safe area where homeless people can find temporary shelter. It is also designed to be an entry point for a wide range of services including medical care, housing, counseling, legal services and employment. The initial phase that’s pegged to open in March will be a temporary courtyard with security, shade structures, a day room and portable restrooms.

2. A five-month construction project at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area campground is set to begin on Monday. The Boulder Beach Campground will undergo more than $3 million in improvements through the end of April. The work will include restorations and repairs to at least 73 campsites, roads, and sanitation and potable water refill stations, as well as the addition of shaded areas.

3. 87 children are coping with the loss of a parent after the Oct.1 shooting. 33 of the 58 people killed during the Las Vegas shooting were parents. Our reporters take a look at how families are coping with their losses over a month after the Route 91 Harvest festival in today’s paper, or online at reviewjournal.com.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.