Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, November 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A provision in the tax reform legislation unveiled by House Republicans on Thursday could jeopardize financing plans for the proposed Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. A section of the bill would end tax-exempt status on bonds used to pay for stadiums used by professional sports teams. The proposed $1.9 billion project’s financial package currently includes a $750 million public contribution that would be financed through tax-exempt bonds.

2. At least eight Strip hotels are undergoing large-scale room upgrades this year with total investment approaching half a billion dollars. About 9,000 rooms are expected to be refreshed just in 2017, which is a pace of nearly 25 rooms a day. The upgrades will enable the hotels to charge more per room as Strip occupancy continues to rise.

3. A man was arrested in Beatty on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges connected to the disappearance of a woman he reportedly met online. Police received a call Thursday from a citizen reporting a woman had suffered several injuries after a physical altercation with a man. The woman told police that her boyfriend beat and choked her, before leaving her unconscious on the street. The man is being held on $275,000 bail at Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

