Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, October 29th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A vacant apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning, less than a week after a previous fire. The Tree Line Park Apartment buildings at W. McWilliams Avenue, near H Street, have been the site of several fires in the past. In July, the complex experienced another set of fires within the same week. In the past, the fire department has said squatters were common in the vacant units.

2. The Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but not the first mass killing in the Las Vegas valley. In 1967, an AWOL Army solider triggered a blast containing 50 sticks of dynamite to explode. The explosion at the Orbit Inn motel left six people dead, but most people have never heard of it.

3. After the Las Vegas shooting, many families were left wondering about loved ones and their safety. For one California man, the week following the shooting would be the worst week of his life. Read a husband’s frantic search to learn wife’s fate after the Oct. 1 shooting in today’s paper or online at reviewjournal.com.

