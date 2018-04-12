Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, April 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Vegas Golden Knights shut out the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, winning one nothing. The Knights will look to win the second in the best-of-7 series when they host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday.

2. The Clark County School District decided to extend its search for a new superintendent. Trustees cancelled interviews and community meetings with the four current, external candidates scheduled this week. The board will consider internal and former district candidates on April 19.

3. Winds battered the Las Vegas valley overnight, with gusts of over 60 miles per hour measured in Summerlin, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, as winds across the valley could continue to gust up to 40 miles per hour. Winds could continue through the evening, tapering off by midnight.

