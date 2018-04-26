Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, April 26 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. MGM Resorts International has created a civilian version of a SWAT team in recent months to strengthen security at its properties. The resort hired five former Metro SWAT officers who each have more than 20 years of experience. An MGM spokeswoman said that the program was launched prior to the Oct. 1 shooting.

2. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is considering emergency regulations to allow teachers who do not complete a required family engagement course to stay in the classroom next year. The Review-Journal revealed as many as 900 educators are at risk of losing provisional licenses if they fail to complete the college-level course. State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson said he began pushing for the emergency regulation Wednesday after reading about the issue in the Review-Journal.

3. The Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at home tonight at 7 p.m. in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. Games 3 and 4 in San Jose will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday that everyone on his roster is available to play against the Sharks.

