Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, April 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after arson investigators found devices set to start two separate fires at Trump International. The suspect is facing first-degree arson and burglary charges, according to police. Firefighters found two small fires in a woman’s pool deck restroom and in the hallway on the 17th floor. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said that the fire doesn’t appear to be politically motivated “on the surface,” but such motivation is not being ruled out.

2. Las Vegas police suspect the body found in a desert lot Tuesday is 13-year-old Aaron Jones. The body was discovered by two men behind the Siegel Suites at Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue. Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, was taken into custody April 1, and has said that he did not harm his son. He still doesn’t know for sure if the body found was that of his son’s.

3. One man is dead after a fight Wednesday night in central Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the Emory Apartment Homes near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. Officers responded to reports of gunshots. Police arrived and discovered a 49-year-old man had been shot and killed at the scene after a fight. It isn’t clear what started the fight, but a group of five men and women fought with at least two apartment residents. Chris Bittner, a resident of the apartment complex, told police he heard two consecutive shots where the fight happened.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.