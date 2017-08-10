Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Northwest Career and Technical Academy teacher is fighting to get his job back after being fired back in September. Daryl Slade was removed from the classroom after students discovered him watching porn on a school computer. Slade fought the decision, but an arbitrator upheld the school district’s decision to terminate him.

2. The family of the young woman randomly killed in her garage last week is speaking out. Makayla Rhiner was killed in front of her home last week, and her friends and family do not want her death to be without purpose. The family has set up a memorial fund in Rhiner’s name at Wells Fargo, where donations will go to a domestic violence group. Ex-boyfriend Brandon Hanson was arrested on suspicion of murder.

3. Parking and traffic concerns still surround the future construction of the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium. Approval of the traffic project is expected, but county staff has made multiple stipulations including 14,000 off-site parking spaces within a year, and a deconstruction plan if the stadium project stops. Since 85 percent of the stadium’s parking will be off-site, partnerships with nearby casinos, UNLV and the RTC are suggested for shuttle services. Clark County commissioners are expected to vote next week.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @MediaStark24 on Twitter.