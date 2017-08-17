Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas police officer arrested last year on child pornography charges had died. Ruben Delgadillo was booked last August on five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Delgadillo’s lawyer confirmed this his client had died, but did not provide any further details.

2. University of Nevada, Reno is sticking by it’s decision to not fire or expel student Peter Cvjetanovic after participating in white nationalist rallies over the weekend in Charlottesville. A petition on charge.org has reached over 32,000 signatures and states, “The decision to keep Peter sends an important message to the rest of the non-white-male student body: at the University of Nevada, Reno, none of you matter.” Chairman of the state of Board of Regents Kevin Page said UNR’s decision will not be affected no matter how many people sign the petition.

3. A California woman will go home $1.6 million dollars richer. Sandra A. placed a $5 bet at McCarran International Airport and won the jackpot on IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamonds Game”. The jackpot comes just days after a California man won $11.8 million in downtown Las Vegas.

