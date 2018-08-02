Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 2 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines.

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Four dentists are accused of raping a woman at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ali Badkoobehi and three brothers, Saman, Sina, and Poria Edalat, were arrested Saturday. A woman told security at the Wynn that she had been raped.

She said she met Badkoobehi in a nightclub before he asked her to his suite to continue drinking. Poria Edalat told police he was in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday.

All four men are licensed in Southern California.

2. Radio personality Art Bell died of an accidental drug overdose.

Bell died April 13 in a bedroom of his Pahrump home at age 72.

The coroner’s office determined he had four prescription medications in his system: oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, and carisoprodol.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension contributed to his death.

Authorities say the drugs that killed Bell were lawfully prescribed to him.

3. The Las vegas Strip will get two big name department stores.

Burlington, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, will open a 50,000-square-foot store inside a new building north of the MGM Grand.

And Target plans to open a 20,000-square-foot store in 2020 at the former Smith & Wollensky building.

That store will hire about 150 people and have onsite parking.