Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 9 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

A Las Vegas police sergeant shot and killed a man Wednesday night after she found him stabbing a woman at a southeast valley apartment complex. When the officer arrived the man charged the officer, who then shot and struck him two times. Both the man and woman were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The man died, but the woman who was stabbed is in stable condition.

American flags across the state of Nevada will be lowered Thursday to mark the passing of Paul Laxalt. Laxalt was Nevada’s governor from 1967 to 1971 before serving in the Senate from 1975 to 1987. The flags will be lowered until sunset on Saturday.

A Clark County judge ruled in favor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department. The Review-Journal sued the the department in May, accusing the police department of numerous violations of the state’s open records law in regards to request for documents related to sex trafficking and prostitution arrests. Metro has been asked to negotiate and the parties are due back in court in two weeks.

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0497 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.