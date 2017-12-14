Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, December 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Wynn Resorts announced yesterday that it has reached an agreement to buy the land where New Frontier once stood on Las Vegas Boulevard. Wynn will pay $336 million for the 34 acres, as well as 4 additional acres adjacent to the site. The company hopes development of the land will bring more tourists to the north end of the Strip.

2. A Las Vegas man is in custody after a crash involving multiple vehicles that killed three people. Police say Daniel Becker, 31, rear-ended a car, continued south on Eastern toward Flamingo and struck another car before crossing over the median. The car then continued, striking three pedestrians in a crosswalk, hit a car in the intersection before crashing into two vehicles stopped in the northbound lanes of Eastern. Five other cars were struck by debris. Police say Becker showed signs of impairment and was booked on 8 charges, including four DUI charges.

