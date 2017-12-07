Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, December 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A man is accused of following a victim before fatally shooting him on Nov. 5. Police say Anthony Robinson followed a man into a residential neighborhood in a pickup truck. Both men appeared to be leaving Eureka Casino, and security footage showed the victim leaving the property with a pickup trailing him. Witnesses at the scene and security footage show a white pickup truck leaving the scene after the shooting.

2. Downtown Las Vegas’ Symphony Park will be sold to SLC Development, Inc. for $4.25 million. The Nashville-based company wants to build more than 300 residential apartments, and 20,000 square-feet of retail space across from the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Developers are looking to start construction in February 2019 and finish in early July 2020.

3. A man suspected of shooting another man at the Fremont Street Experience was arrested last week in California. Calvin Eugene Franklin is accused of fatally shooting a man outside Four Queens on Nov. 29 after an argument escalated among a group of people. Franklin is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, and is currently being held in a Los Angeles jail.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.