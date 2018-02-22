Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, February 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Clark County students walked out of the classroom Wednesday to protest gun violence after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead. About 75 students at Silverado High School left the school building and gathered near the flag pole for 17 minutes. A message to principals on Sunday stated students did not have permission to participate in walkouts, and will face consequences if they do. A national walkout is expected to occur on March 14.

2. A Las Vegas resident may be the first in Nevada to get arrested on charges of bitcoin money laundering. Morgan Rockcoons was detained Feb. 9 after allegedly accepting $14,500 from an undercover officer in exchange for $9,2000 worth of bitcoin. Rockcoons faces charges of money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and will be arraigned today in San Diego.

3. The seventh grader who shot himself inside an Ohio middle school bathroom Tuesday died at the hospital on Wednesday. The boy hid his mother’s gun under his clothes, and shot himself just before classes began on Tuesday. Police say he also carried bottle rockets, batteries and ammunition in his backpack. No other students were injured.

