Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, February 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

A 21-year-old driver is dead after a car plunged into a lake in northwest Las Vegas.

A veteran Las Vegas police officer, Bret Theil, is indicted on more than two dozen kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving a child. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred over several years.

The city of Las Vegas wants to spend nearly $10 million on a large-scale renovation of the Fremont Street Experience. The renovations are expected to take more than a year.

A former UNLV football player, Richard Mapp, has pleaded guilty in a sex trafficking case.

A judge has ordered Las Vegas police to release 911 calls and body camera footage from the night of Oct. 1.

A women’s advocacy group is calling for Steve Wynn’s name to be removed from his hotel.

Sen. Dean Heller says he plans to introduce a bill to speed up the removal of undocumented immigrants affiliated with criminal street gangs.

The North Las Vegas City Council has voted 4-1 to fire Qiong Liu as city manager. She’s accused of attempting to give herself an extra $30,000 in pay.