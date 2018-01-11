Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, January 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested 21 suspected undocumented immigrants after raids at 7-Eleven locations across the country, including in Nevada. ICE swept 98 7-Eleven stores across the country, though it’s unclear how many of those stores were in Nevada. Seven-Eleven Inc. said in an email statement that its franchise owners are solely responsible for hiring, and that the company requires all franchise businesses to follow the law.

2. Police documents say a man put a police dog in a chokehold and set a fire inside a building near downtown Sunday. Police say Wesley Sivac was in the process of a break-in of a business when K-9 officers entered to take him into custody. Officers found Sivac with a police dog named Bear in a chokehold and a metal pole against the dog’s throat. Officers took Sivac into custody and quickly extinguished a fire found inside the business. It is unclear whether the dog was injured.

3. Friends and family remember two Arizona Charlie’s security guards as protectors on and off the job. La Tosha White was remembered as a huggable guardian and Phillip Archuleta as a fun-loving prankster. White and Archuleta were shot inside a hotel room while on duty Dec. 30.

