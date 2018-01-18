Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, January 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Palo Verde High School student was indicted on sexual assault charges Wednesday after authorities accused him of raping at least four classmates while attending Shadow Ridge High School. Maysen Melton was expelled from Shadow Ridge and enrolled as a junior in October at Palo Verde. Police say Melton knew each of the victims, with ages ranging from 15 to 18, and that he would push or trip the girls to the ground before raping them. Melton faces two dozen felony counts, including charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.

2. The body of gunman Stephen Paddock has been cremated. The brother, Eric Paddock, said he has had a hard time getting the remains delivered to him from Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, and is now traveling to Las Vegas to retrieve them. Fudenberg had sent the gunman’s brain tissue to Stanford University for evaluation.

3. Las Vegas did not make the short list for Amazon’s HQ2. The company released a list of 20 cities still eligible for the $5 billion investment, including cities like Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles. It’s still unknown what state and local government offered to lure Amazon to Nevada.

