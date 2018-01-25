Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, January 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Approval for a stadium development agreement has been postponed to March 1. Officials say the agreements still need to be reviewed by Raiders lawyers and the Stadium Authority Board, so they cancelled Thursday’s stadium authority meeting. The board had been expected to consider final approval of the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement and selecting a chair to monitor the Raiders’ community benefits plan, which will now be pushed back to Feb. 15.

2. The Las Vegas Strip’s only movie theater has closed. Showcase Theater will be replaced with a new tenant at the Showcase Mall, best known for its statues of M&M’s characters. The movie theater occupied 40,000 square feet of space.

3. Rapper and television personality Flavor Flav was attacked at South Point Tuesday night. According to TMZ, Flavor Flav told security that Ugandi Howard struck him and kicked him after Howard accused him of disrespecting his mother. Police say Flavor Flav suffered minor injuries.

