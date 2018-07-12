Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A judge’s ruling after a drug company’s lawsuit halted the Wednesday execution of Scott Dozier. Dozier was to be executed at 8 p.m. at Ely State Prison with a drug combination never before used in capital punishment. It would have been the first execution in Nevada since 2006.

1. It will cost Raiders fans between $20,000 and $75,000 apiece for premium club seating at the team’s new Las Vegas stadium. The Raiders would generate at least $160 million in revenue based on the estimated 8,000 club seats and “VVIP club seats” available. The Raiders will begin selling more seats in the stadium starting Tuesday, but prices haven’t been released.

3. A driver ran a red light on the Strip early Thursday morning, crashing into a Regional Transportation Commission bus, another vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver tried to flee the scene but was caught by officers. There were no critical injuries and the event is still under investigation.

