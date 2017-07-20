Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A former Las Vegas firefighter convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his wife now admits to committing the crime. George Tiaffay claims that prescription drugs prevented him from knowing right from wrong and that God directed him to commit the crime to protect his child. Tiaffay is appealing his conviction, saying his lawyer failed to help him with his psychiatric condition.

2. Numerous Las Vegas-area high school football players are in hot water for causing trouble at a Utah football camp. Southern Utah University police say in late June, two Cimarron High School players threw firecrackers and smoke bombs into dorm rooms housing Palo Verde High School players. In a separate incident in mid-July, between eight and 12 camp attendees assaulted a man trying to sell them marijuana. One player cited was from Desert Oasis High School and another was from Mojave High School.

3. O.J. Simpson will go before the Nevada Parole Board today. If the board rules favorably, Simpson could be released by October 1. Simpson has been at Lovelock Correctional Center for over eight years after being found guilty on 12 charges related to a 2007 robbery of sports memorabilia.

