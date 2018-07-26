Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 26 — VIDEO

1. An unruly fan disrupted an AAU basketball game at Liberty High School Wednesday after picking a high-profile attendee to heckle — Lebron James. James was there to watch his son play, but the altercation cancelled the game and James and family were escorted from the gym. More than a thousand youth teams from across the country are in Las Vegas this week for a series of AAU basketball tournaments.

2. Embattled Clark County School District administrator Edward Goldman is suing the district. Goldman is alleging he faced retaliation after complaining to state authorities about former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky’s actions. The lawsuit claims that district employees and board members conspired to embarrass and defame him, and that the district attempted to pay him “hush money” in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. District spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said the district would offer no comment on pending litigation.

3. Henderson is Nevada’s second-safest city, according to a report released this week. The state’s second-largest city had just over two reported violent crimes per 1,000 people in 2016. Top-ranked Mesquite had about 1.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

