Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 27th — VIDEO

1. A four-year-old boy is dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say an estranged father entered a home on Norton Peak Avenue near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, tied the mother and boy with zip ties and proceeded to stab both of them repeatedly. The man was found dead in the bathroom with apparent self-inflicted stab wounds. The woman is expected to survive.

2. Bundy supporter and Arizona militia group member Gregory Burleson was sentenced to 68 years in federal prison Wednesday. During the 2014 Bunkerville standoff, Burleson told an undercover agent posing as a documentary filmmaker that he was hell-bent on killing federal agents and was convicted in April on multiple charges, including extortion and obstruction of justice. Burleson was also ordered to pay $1.5 million is restitution to the government.

3. Wynn Resorts is putting the finishing touches on plans for the first phase of the $1.5 billion Paradise Park project. The project is expected to break ground late this year or early 2018 and will include a lagoon for water sports, beaches and a convention facility.

