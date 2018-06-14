Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 14 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A pair of burglars got a surprise Wednesday evening when breaking into Wayne Newton’s southeast valley home. Newton and his wife, Kathleen, came home just before midnight to find two men inside their home. The burglars escaped, despite an extensive police search. The couple was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

2. Suspects in the death of Henderson teen Matthew Minkler claim he died in a modified game of Russian Roulette. But the boy’s family believe that the incident was murder. Police documents show the teen suspects returned to the house only to clean up the scene and hide the body. As of Wednesday, investigators were still working to identify and locate several other witnesses who fled the scene.

3. About 7,500 fans turned out for the Golden Knights “Stick Salute to Vegas” Wednesday night at Fremont Street Experience. The event featured 18 players, coach Gerard Gallant, general manager George McPhee and Chance, the team’s mascot. The Knights set a record for an expansion team with 51 victories and 109 points in the regular season and captured the Pacific Division title.

