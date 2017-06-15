Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Police have arrested two men in connection with an execution-style death last week. 65-year-old Jerry Lee Moore was found handcuffed and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head on June 5 on the 1800 block of Cypress Trail near Rancho and Lake Mead. Police did not name the suspects but confirmed the arrest late Wednesday.

2. A second teen charged in the November gang rape of a 14-year-old special education student will be prosecuted as an adult. Dennis Alas-Jarquin is 18 now but was 17 at the time of the crime and is one of four boys charged. 15-year-old Leby Urquilla will also be charged as an adult and the two remaining teens could still be certified as adults in the next few months. Two adults are also charged in the case: Jose Mejia-Henriquez, 18, and Leby Alas-Gomez, 39.

3. A corrections employee committed suicide inside the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump Tuesday. Detention center staff found the man after responding to a fire alarm in the facility, though no fire was found. A source with knowledge of the investigation said tear gas or some other chemical irritant was set off in the room before the suicide and that the death was the result of a gunshot wound. The employee’s name and position have not been released.

