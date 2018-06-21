Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 21 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Suncoast in the west valley was briefly locked down Wednesday night while police investigated a suspicious SUV and trailer. The area was deemed safe and reopened early Thursday morning. The Nevada Republican Party’s 2018 state convention will be held Friday and Saturday at the Suncoast. President Donald Trump is expected to appear at a fundraising event during the convention.

2. Five men are charged with hate crimes after an assault at the Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday. Police records show the men called a gay man homophobic slurs as they punched and kicked him after the man left Rehab Beach Club. Each faces a hate crime charge, a gross misdemeanor. The five men posted bond and were released from Clark County Detention Center.

3. The Golden Knights completed their sweep of the annual NHL awards at the Hard Rock Hotel Wednesday night. Deryk Engelland received the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and Center William Karlsson, coach Gerard Gallant and general manager George McPhee were also honored.

