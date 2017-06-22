Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A body was found inside a burning car this morning in northwest Las Vegas. Arson and Metro homicide investigators are looking into the incident. No word if this has been ruled a homicide.

2. Dispensaries can now apply for retail marijuana licenses. Clark County approved special-use permits for 25 dispensaries yesterday. Commissioners say they will create specific punishments for violations of county codes.

3. The Golden Knights finally have players to put into their new uniforms. The 37-man roster will go down in history as the original face of the city’s first big-league sports team. “There’s a lot of good guys out there. We got more talent than I expected,” said head coach Gerard Gallant. “It’s kind of a collection of some veterans to help the younger guys, and we’ve got some really good younger players,” majority owner Bill Foley added. The expansion draft includes three goalies, 13 defensemen, 14 forwards and an additional seven players.

