Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 28 — VIDEO

1. Summer in Southern Nevada is going to be wetter than normal, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas Valley is predicted to receive a third more rain than normal during monsoon season, which typically begins in July and lasts through September. Along with the rain comes a warning to beware of flash flooding. Authorities advise staying away from flood channels and washes, and keeping an eye on the forecast to watch for flash flood warnings.

2. The public is invited to pay tribute to Richard “The Old Man” Harrison of “Pawn Stars” fame from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at Palm Mortuary. Harrison died at age 77 on Monday morning after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Donations can be made in Harrison’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation.

3. One man has died after a gunfight in North Las Vegas early Thursday morning. North Las Vegas police say two men got into a fight and exchanged gunfire. One man in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the men involved, a 24-year-old male, was later found with non-life threatening injuries and transported to University Medical Center. No charges have been filed at this time as this remains an ongoing investigation.

