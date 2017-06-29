Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 29th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Chances are if you were online last night you saw the new Hey Reb! UNLV has a new logo for the first time in 11 years. The logo was unveiled yesterday, but social media was especially unforgiving. The harsh reviews are popping up on Twitter, and people are asking, “What is it?” But UNLV president Len Jessup says the new spirit logo is modern and strong.

2. A 33-year-old man’s possible drowning at Lake Mead yesterday is under investigation. Three other people were pulled from the water by rescue crews and were brought to safety. But it was bystanders who pulled out the man who died. No word on why it was bystanders who pulled him out. This is the sixth possible drowning at Lake Mead.

3. A Las Vegas jury convicts Thomas Randolph guilty of fatally shooting the hitman he hired to kill his sixth wife. The jury took about nine hours over two days to reach the decision. Prosecutors are immediately moving to a penalty phase of the death penalty trial. Randolph’s first and third wives testified against him yesterday.

