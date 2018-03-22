Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, March 22 — VIDEO

Thursday’s headlines: 65,000-seat Las Vegas Raiders stadium will cost $1.8B to build, US Census Bureau: Clark County added 2nd most new residents in 2017, Henderson constable exits election after RJ questions his spending

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Las Vegas Stadium Authoirty announced late Wednesday that the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas will cost $1.8 billion to build. That does not include the $100 million training facility and team headquarters in Henderson, nor the offsite parking and shuttle transportation system for the venue.

2. Clark County added more new residents last year than every other county in the nation except one, according to a Census Bureau report. Southern Nevada grew by more than 47,000 residents in 2017, only behind Arizona’s Maricopa county, which includes Phoenix. The Bureau estimated Clark County’s population at just over 2.2 million.

3. Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell dropped his campaign for reelection after a Review-Journal investigation found he had misused public funds. Mitchell wrote himself more than $70,000 in checks from an account containing county funds, and withdrew about $9,000 from two township accounts. Clark County Commissioner James Gibson called for an immediate audit of Mitchell’s spending.

