Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, March 29 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas apartment rents are climbing faster than the national average. Southern Nevada apartment tenants are paying an average of $989 dollars per month right now, an increase of five and a half percent from a year ago. Nationally, monthly rents climbed only 3.9 percent in that time, to just over $1,300 dollars.

2. Former Las Vegas preps star and NFL quarterback David Humm died Wednesday from complications related to multiple sclerosis. He was 65. Humm went to Bishop Gorman High School, where he was an All-American in 1974. He played for 10 years with the NFL, including seven years with the Raiders.

3. Over half a billion dollars is expected to be up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The total prize is estimated to be $502 million. The cash payout would be $300 million. This would be the fourth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has passed $500 million.

