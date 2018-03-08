Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, March 8 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines.

1. A Las Vegas homeowner has been fined nearly $73,000 for using Airbnb without a license.

The fines stem from 138 days of unlicensed rental activity at 1925 Silver Ave.

The city says the homeowner collected more than $108,000 in revenue, and the city missed out on roughly $16,000 in room tax.

2. Five Northern Nevadans have filed a lawsuit saying the drug Abilify triggers compulsive gambling.

They claim the manufacturers and distributors didn’t adequately warn patients about the prescription anti-psychotic drug.

“Pathological gambling” warnings were added to the drug’s label in Canada and Europe in 2012 but not in the US until 2016.

3. An entire section of US 95 will close in downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

Both directions will close between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

The work is needed so that crews can demolish some freeway bridges as part of Project Neon.