Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 10 – VIDEO

1. Two people are in custody after a shooting in the east valley sent three people, including a 10-year-old girl, to the hospital. 20-year-old Zachary Hewitt and 18-year-old Tyrone Eagland were booked Wednesday in connection with a shooting near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The two men fired about 20 rounds at each other, hitting a mother and her 10-year-old daughter. One of the shooters suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. All three are expected to survive.

2. A limited number of Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale today at noon. About 1,000 tickets will be available at vegasgoldenknights.com. For the Knights’ three home games in the Western Conference finals. Prices range from $225 to $800 and some standing-room-only tickets will be available for $125. The first home game at T-Mobile Arena for the conference finals will be Game 3 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. Game 4 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, May 18.

3. A semitrailer spilled $800,000 in dimes when it crashed about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas early Tuesday. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m Tuesday outside of Glendale, but investigators don’t know how the driver lost control of the truck. A team had the truck and all of the loose change cleaned up within seven hours.

